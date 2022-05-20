ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

J. Cole Commits To Play In Canadian Elite Basketball League

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uepel_0flE3Yih00
Photo: Getty Images

J. Cole is preparing to hit the court once again after he signed a fresh deal with the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

According to a report The Athletics reporter Shams Charania posted on Thursday night, May 19, J. Cole has signed on to play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the upcoming season. It will the second consecutive year that the rapper, who contributed to Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape earlier this year, will play professional basketball. His manager, Ibrahim Hamad, certified the news after a fan asked him to “confirm the rumors.”

“I mean it’s not rumors it was an official report but to answer your question, Yes,” Hamad replied.

J. Cole has been a baller long before he started taking his rap career seriously. While he attended college at St. John’s University, Cole reportedly walked on to the school’s Division I Red Storm during his sophomore year but didn’t end up playing for the team. He first signed on to play basketball professionally in 2021 when he cut a deal with Basketball Africa League's Rwanda Patriots BBC to join the team during their inaugural season. The North Carolina native reportedly put up five points, three assists and five rebounds during his brief time on the team. Cole fulfilled his contract after he played in three preliminary games.

Cole played for the BAL shortly after dropping his previous solo album The Off-Season . The 12-track album features hit songs like “95 South,” “My Life” featuring 21 Savage and Morray, and “Pride Is The Devil” featuring Lil Baby. The LP also contains collaborations with 6lack, Bas and a quick cameo from Cam’Ron.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars’ opening game goes down on May 26.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Cole
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Africa League#Rwanda#Athletics#Cebl#St John S University
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

154K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy