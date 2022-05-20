Lafayette Utilities met with state's power providers to coordinate ahead of hurricane season

The Lafayette Utilities System gathered dozens of power companies, co-ops and organizations from around Louisiana at the LITE Center Friday to launch a new, annual storm summit ahead of hurricane season.

"This has to be an action meeting, and it is," Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said at Friday's summit. "And I'm excited about that, because we're gonna all be able to walk away from this having some steps to do, some action items that we can all bring back to our communities."

This year is expected to see a particularly active hurricane season, according to researchers, which will follow on the heels of devastating storms for Louisiana in 2020 and 2021.

The coming hurricane season is predicted to see 19 named tropical storms, nine of which will become hurricanes , according to expert forecasters at Colorado State University, who published a report on the coming hurricane season in April.

City-owned utilities, like LUS, rely on statewide and national organizations to coordinate their responses to those storms and ensure that workers and materials are readily available to restore power to damaged areas.

Hurricane season presents a unique challenge to utilities on the coast, which makes greater coordination and cooperation a necessity, particularly as workforce and supply chain limitations continue.

"Each of our utilities has their own plans, their own ways of preparing for storms and responding to storms. We want to make sure that all of our ideas are put out on the table," said recently-appointed LUS Director Jeff Stewart, who put together Friday's inaugural summit.

"What is one utility thinking, and what's another one doing? (Let's) see if we can merge ideas, if we can walk away with handshakes to say 'We're going to help you out as much as we can.' It's better for us to act statewide, as opposed to individual utilities doing their own thing, because we're all interconnected. We all serve the same purpose."

After Hurricane Ida, for example, the Louisiana Power and Energy Authority coordinated with LUS to send crews to Houma for weeks to help Houma's city-owned power company recover from the storm's devastating impact.

But coordination among energy providers has to go beyond that in the aftermath of storms, LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm said at Friday's summit, as municipal utilities often rely on privately-run power transmission lines to deliver electricity.

That setup played out in Houma last year as municipal crews were able to restore local power distribution lines, but weren't able to bring power back to the city until Entergy restored its transmission lines.

"I think this (summit) is going to nothing but help the coordination. You can never have enough communication when these storms come through. There's no such thing as over communication," Bihm said.

"We're always looking to improve. Any way to improve. And I think that's what we're going to see from this," he added. "It's another level of improvement and getting better at what we do, and coordination between all entities."

