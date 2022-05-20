ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel Slonina: Chicago Fire goalkeeper commits international future to USMNT

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago

Gabriel Slonina has picked the USMNT over Poland, ending the doubt over his international...

Weston McKennie set for USMNT return

After returning from injury, Weston McKennie was called up to Gregg Berhalter’s latest 27-player roster as the USMNT prepares for June friendlies and Nations League matches.
