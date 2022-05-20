Virginia Man’s Body Found After Drowning Near Johns Pass In Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim.

All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.

According to detectives, three of the four swimmers were rescued by citizens utilizing paddleboards.

The fourth swimmer, later identified as 21-year-old Ritvik Dammoju, continued to struggle and was further west of the paddle boarders.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Flight Unit, Dive Team, FWC, and the Coast Guard all responded and actively searched for the missing swimmer.

The search efforts continued throughout the next two days, and on May 20th, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Marine Unit, and Dive Team recovered Dammoju’s body about one-half mile west of the Johns Pass Bridge.

The incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature. We will update this story as more details are released.

