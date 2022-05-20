Waffle House shooter’s father faces up to three years in prison

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooter told a German girl he was chatting with online that he shot his grandmother in the face and planned to attack an elementary school just moments before the attack. Salvador Ramos, 18, sent the texts on Tuesday just before he barricaded himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School where he killed 19 students and two faculty members. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents, but not before responding police ignored the cries of desperate parents asking them to enter the school. In the text exchange the shooter mentions his grandmother, saying he...

UVALDE, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO