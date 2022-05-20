Time For A Winfred Rembert Museum?

Melissa Bailey Photo The late Winfred Rembert in the Newhall Street home where he made the magic happen.

Now that the late Winfred Rembert has won a Pulitzer prize, is it time for New Haven finally to honor its most talented artist of the last half century?

The WNHH FM ​“pundits” thought so.

During the weekly radio rundown and breakdown on local news headlines, some suggestions emerged: Raising $15 million for an endowed museum at the beloved leather-carving artist’s Newhall Street home; naming a school after him; creating a scholarship award for local artists.

This week’s program touched on Rembert’s Pulitzer, the state of Black empowerment politics, a parole board non-confession, the state of party politics, and mill-rate mishegas, among other topics. Click on the video to watch.