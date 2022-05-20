Time For A Winfred Rembert Museum?
Now that the late Winfred Rembert has won a Pulitzer prize, is it time for New Haven finally to honor its most talented artist of the last half century?
The WNHH FM “pundits” thought so.
During the weekly radio rundown and breakdown on local news headlines, some suggestions emerged: Raising $15 million for an endowed museum at the beloved leather-carving artist’s Newhall Street home; naming a school after him; creating a scholarship award for local artists.
This week’s program touched on Rembert’s Pulitzer, the state of Black empowerment politics, a parole board non-confession, the state of party politics, and mill-rate mishegas, among other topics. Click on the video to watch.
