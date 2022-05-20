ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Students, community assemble for senior scholarship awards ceremony

By editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Fort Atkinson High School Senior Scholarship Ceremony marked a return to in-person participation, with parents and guests assembling in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium Wednesday, as community members and organizations...

Fort High holds senior portfolio exit interviews

Students who will be graduating from Fort Atkinson High School next month participated in senior portfolio exit interviews Wednesday. The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce joined with the School District of Fort Atkinson to pair each senior with two interviewers for 20-minute chats about his or her past, present and future.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Whitewater: Memorial Day activities announced

Final arrangements have been made for Memorial Day activities to be held on Monday, May 30, in Whitewater. The events will be hosted by American Legion Post 173 and VFW Post 5470, according to information supplied by American Legion Post 173 event planner Steve Smith. According to the release, the...
WHITEWATER, WI
Whitewater: Clapper named finalist in Dodge County administrator search

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors has announced that it has identified four finalists from a pool of at least 12 candidates. Among the four finalists is Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper. According to information released Monday by County Board Chairperson Dave Frohling, the process to find a replacement for...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
David E. ‘Dave’ Ludwig

David. E “Dave” Ludwig, 67, of Helenville passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. Dave was born on January 29, 1954 in Chicago to Sidney Simmons and Dorothy (Huff) Ludwig. He grew up in Illinois and later moved with his sister, Paulette and Wallace Gordon, to Florida. He returned to Wisconsin in 1968 and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1972. Dave drove semi to transport furniture, which he truly enjoyed. Later, he worked at Generac for over five years. In 1983, Dave met the love of his life, Tena Frye, and they married in 1994 at Hebron Community Church. After retirement, Dave worked part-time at Thiesen’s for a little over a year.
FORT ATKINSON, WI

