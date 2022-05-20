Students, community assemble for senior scholarship awards ceremony

David. E “Dave” Ludwig, 67, of Helenville passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. Dave was born on January 29, 1954 in Chicago to Sidney Simmons and Dorothy (Huff) Ludwig. He grew up in Illinois and later moved with his sister, Paulette and Wallace Gordon, to Florida. He returned to Wisconsin in 1968 and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1972. Dave drove semi to transport furniture, which he truly enjoyed. Later, he worked at Generac for over five years. In 1983, Dave met the love of his life, Tena Frye, and they married in 1994 at Hebron Community Church. After retirement, Dave worked part-time at Thiesen’s for a little over a year.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO