Parent confronts teacher for allegedly punishing child by being put in a closet

 4 days ago

Christin Imani Mays is sharing video she recorded this...

WTAM & Bloomdaddy Raise $460,000 For Triv Fund benefitting Coats for Kids

CLEVELAND - iHeartMedia Cleveland’s WTAM is proud to announce the launch of “The Mike Trivisonno Fund” to benefit Coats for Kids. During a special seven-hour broadcast day dedicated to the charity, WTAM afternoon host Bloomdaddy announced a hefty $400,000 commitment from The Figgie Foundation. Monday's star-studded show included in studio visits from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, President of the Figgie Foundation Rick Solon, and many more organizations and companies including the Catanzarite Foundation, Nissan of North Olmsted/I-90 Nissan, Window Nation, Absolute Roofing, Northeast Factory Direct and the Kaz Company. At the end of the broadcast day, more than $460,000 was placed into the fund which includes nearly $25,000 in listener memorial donations.
Couple pleads not guilty to killing 4-year-old Euclid boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused in in the murder of a four-year-old Euclid boy were arraigned Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Dyneshia Anderson and Devin Hall each pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children. Euclid...
Free Fairy Festival

A dust of magic! The Ohio Fairy Garden Festival is Saturday, June 18th in Jefferson.
Show Info: May 24, 2022

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Hands-on art! Learn more about the Cleveland Museum of Art Community Arts Center here. Home for a Hero. Meet one of the finalists in our Home for a Hero sweepstakes, brought to you by Fox 8 and...
Reward offered for capture of Euclid murder suspect

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the capture of a Euclid murder suspect. Leroy Billips, 18, is wanted by the Euclid Police Department for the homicide of 13-year-old Maurco Toler. Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec....
Woman airlifted to UH after falling at Whipp’s Ledges

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman reportedly fell at a Cleveland Metroparks hiking area Monday evening, a spokesperson for the parks confirmed. The incident reportedly took place around 7 p.m. at Whipp’s Ledges in the Hinckley Reservation. The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to University Hospitals, the Cleveland Metroparks said. At this time an investigation is […]
