Parent confronts teacher for allegedly punishing child by being put in a closet

CLEVELAND - iHeartMedia Cleveland’s WTAM is proud to announce the launch of “The Mike Trivisonno Fund” to benefit Coats for Kids. During a special seven-hour broadcast day dedicated to the charity, WTAM afternoon host Bloomdaddy announced a hefty $400,000 commitment from The Figgie Foundation. Monday's star-studded show included in studio visits from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, President of the Figgie Foundation Rick Solon, and many more organizations and companies including the Catanzarite Foundation, Nissan of North Olmsted/I-90 Nissan, Window Nation, Absolute Roofing, Northeast Factory Direct and the Kaz Company. At the end of the broadcast day, more than $460,000 was placed into the fund which includes nearly $25,000 in listener memorial donations.

