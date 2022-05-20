ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ciara Talks SI Swimsuit Cover and Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkxrd_0flE0SSY00

“Extra” caught up with 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Ciara at the launch party for the issue.

Ciara opened up on her reaction to being asked to be on the cover, saying, “I was like, ‘Wow, dreams really do come true.’ I was excited… It’s like holding on to it for like six months knowing I shot the cover was also something, too. I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to share with the world, my fans.’”

Ciara did tell her husband Russell Wilson that she scored the cover. She shared, “He was the first one I told… He was like, ‘Go, babe.’ He’s so supportive… It was really exciting to share with him and he’s been on Sports Illustrated… He’s been on like, I don’t know, at least three or four Sports Illustrated covers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH1WI_0flE0SSY00

Ciara praised MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, for her “incredible vision,” adding, “She really wanted to push the level of diversity and inclusivity, which I thought was really beautiful.”

Ciara felt honored to be “one of the handful of women of color” to grace the cover. She emphasized, “Also being a mom… typically, you wouldn’t see moms on the cover like that back in the day.”

She noted that how people see Sports Illustrated has changed. She is embracing her “stretch marks,” saying, “All of, like, the cellulite, all that stuff… I love like on the cover… There’s a couple little dimples in my tush, which I love, but that’s us. That’s who we are as women, right? It’s real.”

Ciara and Russell’s daughter Sienna loved the cover. She shared, “My baby girl, ‘Oh, Mommy, you look pretty.’ It’s really sweet.”

Ciara admitted that her son Future couldn’t look at the magazine, saying, “He’s so funny, he doesn’t like anything that’s like if Mommy starts to pop and he’s like, ‘Stop It.’”

She discussed how she prepped for the show, calling it “intense.” She revealed, “By the end, I was, like, eating everything you could imagine… I was like, ‘Give me the pizza, give me the cheeseburger, give me the fries.’”

“I did work really hard and I’m not going to lie, it was not easy to stay there,” Ciara emphasized. “Every day is a work in progress, but I’m really proud of this moment.”

Ciara also shared her excitement over Rihanna’s baby news. She commented, “I haven’t spoken to her, but I’m excited for her… I remember meeting her years ago, like back when she was just getting going and I was someone in my early stages, too, and it’s amazing how all of us women have, you know, blossomed.”

Ciara described motherhood as a “special time” and “game-changing.” She quipped, “That baby’s going to be fly.”

As for any baby advice she has for RiRi, Ciara said, “I’ve seen that sauce that she’s got, so I think she’s gonna know exactly what to do and my mom told me… When you have a baby, you’re like, ‘What is it going to be like, what do I do?’ It’s like… you figure it out.”

Ciara was also seen posing on the red carpet with another famous mom... Maye Musk.

"Extra" also spoke with Maye, who made history as the oldest woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Maye also gave an update on her love life. Watch!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy