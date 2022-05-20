ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Pulls Out of the Weeknd Tour to Recover From Tonsil Surgery

By Matthew Strauss
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doja Cat has announced that she will not be able to go on tour with the Weeknd or play upcoming festival dates because she is recovering from tonsil surgery. “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling,” she wrote. “I feel horrible about this...

