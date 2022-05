A proposal has been announced, on how Lima will be looking to spend the $26.3 million they got from the American Rescue Plan. This past spring, the city administration held Community Engagement Meetings, conducted online surveys and took email recommendations from citizens and business leaders about where they would like to see that money go. Monday night, Mayor Sharetta Smith presented the data and the proposed plan to Lima City Council. Some of the areas in the proposal include $1.5 million for the demolition of blighted homes, over $3 million to improve housing, $6 million for job creation and economic development, and $7 million to help with revenue recovery for Lima's operation budget.

