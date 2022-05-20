Peace Officers Memorial Service remembers 143 Wayne County officers

RICHMOND, Ind. — Denise Coning has attended Wayne County's Peace Officers memorial service for more than 40 years.

She originally came with her husband, Gary Coning, a Richmond Police Department officer. On Friday, she placed a flower beneath the memorial wreath in his honor.

"I come for my thank you and for their service and their honor, and now on behalf of my husband," Denise Coning said after Friday's service at Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park. "He liked being a police officer, and I come on his behalf."

Gary Coning was among 143 officers whose names were called Friday. He is one of nine officers to have died while still in active service. Fifteen officers who died in the line of duty were honored , as were 119 who died after retirement.

Relatives in attendance placed flowers in memory of their officers, like Coning did; otherwise, officers would place the flowers in remembrance. Fraternal Order of Police John Hennigar Lodge 63 sponsors the service.

"It brings back the memories and some of the stories he would tell," Coning said.

Pastor Cindy Ploughe of First Christian Church said police officers are heroes who all pay a high price. She said she has worked with "serious officers, who made serious efforts to do very serious work."

Ploughe said it is right to remember those officers, thank them for their service and thank God for providing such heroes before offering a pray.

Mayor Dave Snow thanked officers for investing their time and talents into serving Wayne County's communities, and he thanked their families, as well. He also read a proclamation declaring May 15 to 22 Police Officers Memorial Week to coincide with National Law Enforcement Week.

Chief Mike Britt of RPD told those assembled in the wind and sunshine that a Wayne County police memorial will soon be added to Veterans Memorial Park. After the service, Britt said it would be placed near the M60 tank on the park's southeast side.

RPD has monuments honoring fallen officers near the west entrance to the Richmond Municipal Building, at Earlham Cemetery and at the Israel "Izzy" Edelman Fire & Police Department Training Ground.

Britt said it's important that all Wayne County's officers have a place where they're honored.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Peace Officers Memorial Service remembers 143 Wayne County officers