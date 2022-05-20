ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Peace Officers Memorial Service remembers 143 Wayne County officers

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1HC7_0flDzzKE00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Denise Coning has attended Wayne County's Peace Officers memorial service for more than 40 years.

She originally came with her husband, Gary Coning, a Richmond Police Department officer. On Friday, she placed a flower beneath the memorial wreath in his honor.

"I come for my thank you and for their service and their honor, and now on behalf of my husband," Denise Coning said after Friday's service at Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park. "He liked being a police officer, and I come on his behalf."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqDn8_0flDzzKE00

Gary Coning was among 143 officers whose names were called Friday. He is one of nine officers to have died while still in active service. Fifteen officers who died in the line of duty were honored , as were 119 who died after retirement.

Relatives in attendance placed flowers in memory of their officers, like Coning did; otherwise, officers would place the flowers in remembrance. Fraternal Order of Police John Hennigar Lodge 63 sponsors the service.

"It brings back the memories and some of the stories he would tell," Coning said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzhzN_0flDzzKE00

Pastor Cindy Ploughe of First Christian Church said police officers are heroes who all pay a high price. She said she has worked with "serious officers, who made serious efforts to do very serious work."

Ploughe said it is right to remember those officers, thank them for their service and thank God for providing such heroes before offering a pray.

Mayor Dave Snow thanked officers for investing their time and talents into serving Wayne County's communities, and he thanked their families, as well. He also read a proclamation declaring May 15 to 22 Police Officers Memorial Week to coincide with National Law Enforcement Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQ0iw_0flDzzKE00

Chief Mike Britt of RPD told those assembled in the wind and sunshine that a Wayne County police memorial will soon be added to Veterans Memorial Park. After the service, Britt said it would be placed near the M60 tank on the park's southeast side.

RPD has monuments honoring fallen officers near the west entrance to the Richmond Municipal Building, at Earlham Cemetery and at the Israel "Izzy" Edelman Fire & Police Department Training Ground.

Britt said it's important that all Wayne County's officers have a place where they're honored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZav9_0flDzzKE00

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Peace Officers Memorial Service remembers 143 Wayne County officers

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

FBI raids north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Federal agents raided a north Fort Wayne home early Tuesday. Neighbors said agents first arrived at a home at 1205 Valdosta Drive, in the Lincoln Village subdivision off Cook Road, around 7 a.m. A WANE 15 videographer was at the scene when a woman...
FORT WAYNE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Responds to Late Night Crash on State Road 1

The crash took place Sunday night near Whitaker Lane. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident on State Road 1 Sunday night. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at Whitaker Lane around 11:53 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Union City man sentenced on domestic violence charges

GREENVILLE — A Union City man was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. James D. Douglas entered into a plea agreement in court. He was facing charges for count one of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and count two of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. If found guilty he faced a maximum of six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a possible five years of community service.
UNION CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Driver ejected from van, flown to hospital after Dearborn County crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A single vehicle crash is under investigation after a 19-year-old was ejected from their vehicle late Sunday. Morgan Litmer, 19, of Aurora, Indiana, was flown from the crash scene on State Route 1 and Whitaker Lane to the hospital by UC Air Care around 11:45 p.m., the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
peakofohio.com

Indiana man arrested on a felony drug charge

An Indiana man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday afternoon around 2 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of State Route 117, near the Logan County/Hardin County Line, in reference to a possibly impaired or sleepy driver. As deputies were attempting to get...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family holds memorial, search for man missing for 2 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The community came together Sunday to remember a man who’s been missing for two years. Michael McKenney was last seen in May of 2020 while he was staying with his aunt in Fairfield Township. His family hasn’t heard from him since. Yolanda Middleton, Michael’s mother,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE-TV

Vehicle takes out utility poles in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of West Jefferson in downtown Fort Wayne was closed Monday morning after a vehicle hit multiple utility poles. The poles were hit just west of Parkview Field near the intersection with Fairfield Avenue. The vehicle that hit the poles did not stop,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
WRBI Radio

Napoleon firefighters respond to serious crash, structure fire on Friday

NAPOLEON, IN — In addition to responding to Saturday’s storm damage, Napoleon firefighters had a busy Friday. One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident on County Road 350 West just outside of Napoleon. There’s no word on the victim’s name or condition....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraternal Order Of Police#First Christian Church
wfft.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 5 in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Huntington Sunday afternoon. The Huntington County coroner says Cameron M. Eckert was driving a motorcycle south on State Road 5, near Waterworks Road, at around 12:13 p.m. That's when investigators say for unknown reasons, Eckert didn't...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Fox 19

Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner on Middletown’s northside is warning other residents after a stranger was caught peeping into his home. Nicholas Rose says he filed a police report after getting the unexpected and unwelcomed visitor at his home around 3 p.m. on May 20. “I got a...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
1017thepoint.com

TODDLER DROWNS IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Details of a tragic incident that occurred last Friday in Connersville were released Monday. At just before 9 o’clock that night, first responders were sent to a home in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue on the report of a possible drowning. Officers arrived and found a two-year-old girl unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted and the toddler was sent to Reid-Connersville where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name has not been released. Investigators say there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

22-year-old leads police on 3-county chase

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted on several warrants in Hamilton County has been arrested after leading police on a chase across three counties. The Sidney Police Department said that the 22-year-old driver has been booked into the Shelby County jail on several charges. The incident began when an officer spotted a dark-colored Honda […]
SIDNEY, OH
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
613
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy