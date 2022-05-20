Great Falls International Airport to get de-icing pad after rising costs delay construction

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune
The Great Falls International Airport is set to start construction on a new de-icing pad after a yearlong delay due to increased costs, Airport Director John Faulkner said this week.

This comes as Great Falls International is slated to receive $4.8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport received about the same amount of funding last year through the same program that was to cover the costs of the de-icing pad, however, Faulkner told the Tribune that they had to increase their budget due to escalating costs.

“We're definitely seeing significant inflation on that project for sure,” Faulkner said.

He said that the money from last year will be added to the award from this year to cover the cost of construction, along with a 10% local match.

The project is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving, with construction not expected to cause disruption to flights, according to Faulkner.

“It won’t interrupt the flights, there will be some changes in operations,” Faulkner said. “The airplanes will be rerouted as they come and go from a terminal ramp.”

He said once construction is completed there will be designated spots for plane de-icing, where there currently are none, and will increase de-icing capacity.

It was announced earlier this year that the airport is resuming direct flights from Great Falls to Chicago. Faulkner said flights to Chicago are “booking up nicely.”

Great Falls received the most funding of any airport in Montana, with a total of $13.6 million in Airport Improvement Grant funding heading to the Treasure State.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester released a statement on the awarded funds Thursday.

“Great Falls is booming, and it’s critical that Cascade County has up to date infrastructure to support its growing economy,” said Tester. “This funding will allow Great Falls International Airport to expand its operations and support the increasing demand for reliable, affordable flights in the region. Improved facilities will pave the way for more flights in and out of the area, allowing Great Falls to stay connected, and will support good paying jobs in the county for years to come.”

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls International Airport to get de-icing pad after rising costs delay construction

