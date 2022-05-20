ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees-White Sox postponed, doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK — The Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game on Friday night was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

The Yankees announced the postponement about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. The doubleheader Sunday will begin at 3:05 p.m.

New York was slated to start left-hander Nestor Cortes against White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. Cortes will instead start Saturday, while Chicago did not immediately announce new pitching plans.

The rainout buys New York an extra day to sort out its banged-up bullpen. Reliever Chad Green left Thursday's game in Baltimore with right forearm discomfort, and manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the injury may be significant. The team planned more testing before announcing a diagnosis.

Boone also said Triple-A right-hander Luis Gil has a "significant" injury and the team is planning its next action with him. The 23-year-old Gil made one start for the major league team this year and was considered important rotation depth.

The Yankees had been set to give away Andy Pettitte bobbbleheads Friday. That promotion has been rescheduled for a game June 10 against the Chicago Cubs.

