Have You Been To The Best Hippie Town In California?

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Possibly one of the "hippiest" places in all of America; this California desert town is specifically known for its eclectic, peace-exuding qualities .

According to a list put together by Thrillist , the best hippie town in California is Joshua Tree. Joshua Tree is truly a place for all hippies to gather. Thrillist noted that even before the area rose in popularity with the rise of social media; the original settlement was made up of very free-spirited residents.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best hippie town in all of California:

"If there’s any one state that truly exemplifies the hippie lifestyle, it’s gotta be California, where you can find all types: beach bums, commune members, laid-back stoners, mountain dwellers—you name it. But despite the rapid Instagrammification of the deserts on the outskirts of Palm Springs, the community of Joshua Tree—those who’ve been there for years, long before the LA transplants and their Airbnbs—still stands out as a bonafide hippie capital. Aside from the well-known spiritual qualities of the neighboring national park, out here, you’ll find everything from legendary bars built from old ghost towns and unusual museums to, uh, a “resonant tabernacle and energy machine sited on a powerful geomagnetic vortex.” Interpret that however you see fit."

