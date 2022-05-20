Yankees rained out of Friday matchup vs. White Sox

The Yankees are going to have sit on one of their rare losses just a little longer.

The Yankees’ game against the White Sox was rained out Friday night and will be made up Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader set for 3:05 p.m., with the nightcap beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m. So, New York’s road-trip ending walk-off loss Thursday in Baltimore – only their second loss in the last 11 games – will stew until Saturday’s delayed homestand opener.

Tickets for Friday’s game will not be valid for Sunday’s game. Paid tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for tickets to a similar regular-season home game subject to availability.

The Yankees’ Friday matchup will be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader. Bill Kostroun

The Andy Pettitte bobblehead giveaway for the first 18,000 fans has been rescheduled for Friday, June 10. That game is eligible for the ticket exchange under the team’s rain check policy.

Nestor Cortes will pitch Saturday against the White Sox and the plan for the doubleheader remains up in the air.

The first game of Sunday’s doubleheader will be broadcast by Prime Video – as Friday’s game would have – and the second will air on ESPN.