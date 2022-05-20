ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Domestic case proceeds against Somerset County DA Jeff Thomas

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
 4 days ago
At a hearing before Cambria County Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price in Johnstown, suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas learned he will face another trial.

Thomas had been initially charged with the offenses of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after state police said that he was seen punching his wife, Amy, in the head during a video cellphone call between his wife and her half-sister. He was already facing sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation charges in an alleged attack on a different woman in her Windber home in September.

His wife testified in a bond revocation hearing before Judge Timothy Creany, a Cambria County senior judge appointed by the court to hear the case, that the incident did not happen as represented. At that hearing his bond was revoked and he was placed under house arrest at his parents home in Windber. He is required to wear an electronic ankle monitor while awaiting trial on the sexual assault case set for August in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

His wife testified for the defense at the hearing on Friday in Cambria County. A witness to the video cellphone call testified for the prosecution.

After the testimony, Price ordered that all the charges be held to court. The hearing lasted over an hour.

According to Thomas' defense attorney, Joseph Otte, of Pittsburgh: "Jeff looks forward to his day in court."

Otte said that he and his client plan to waive the the next formal court hearing for Thomas, which is an arraignment in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.

Prior to his revocation hearing, Thomas was charged with traffic summary offenses in an alleged incident that occurred in Windber where local police said Thomas rammed his vehicle into another vehicle, then exited and "taunted" the other driver, who was identified as being on the witness list for his sexual assault case. Thomas pleaded not guilty.

The summary trial in that case is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. June 22 before Somerset County District Judge William Seger in Windber.

Thomas was elected as Somerset County district attorney in 2019. He was suspended from that office after charges in the sexual assault case were filed last September, and his license was suspended by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. His pay was halted soon afterward based on state law.

Follow Judy D.J. Ellich on Twitter at @dajudye.

Comments / 0

