Volunteers help Free Arts for Abused Children of AZ charity

Gilbert residents Leslie Rumsey and Maria Valles recently volunteered at Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona with their Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa teammates.

They created affirmation cards to be placed in the organization’s Bravery Bags.

The cards will also be used in other ways to help children who have experienced abuse, neglect or homelessness.

Free Arts provides programs to children living in foster or out-of-home care at a Free Arts partner agency. If you are a foster parent or are affiliated with an agency interested in receiving Free Arts services, email them at programs@freeartsaz.org for more information, according to freeartsaz.org .