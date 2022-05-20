ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s Roxanne Persaud calls Kathy Hochul ‘Governor Cuomo’ in slip-up

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8xME_0flDzJh400

What’s in a name? One Brooklyn lawmaker found out Friday.

Democratic State Sen. Roxanne Persaud appeared to briefly forget about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning in disgrace last year as she attempted to pay tribute to current Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference touting $2 billion in new child care funding.

“It’s important to our community, so thank you Governor Cuomo for coming,” Persaud told a stunned audience.

“I can’t believe I did that,” she quickly added.

Persaud – whose district includes working-class neighborhoods like Carnarsie, East New York and Mill Basin – then attacked Cuomo for allegedly being disinterested in expanding state support for child care during his three terms in office.

“Governor Cuomo was not interested in that, which is why that name was in my head,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TX7aD_0flDzJh400
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiaQb_0flDzJh400
Sen. Roxanne Persaud slipped up during a press conference with Gov. Hochul, calling her Gov. Cuomo.
Mike Groll/AP

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi, quickly fired back via Twitter.

“He doubled the child care tax credit, but who needs facts?” Azzopardi tweeted before posting a link to a past press release about child care efforts while Cuomo was governor.

A spokesman for Persaud told the Post Friday afternoon that her remarks about Cuomo were specifically about expanded eligibility for child care subsidies, which were approved after Hochul took over as governor.

The infamously heavy-handed Cuomo resigned last August amid a litany of scandals , including sexual misconduct and a cover up of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

Albany Democrats approved a state budget weeks ago that increased child care funding by $7 billion over four years, with the bulk of the money coming from the federal government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFqZU_0flDzJh400
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was at a press conference to announce $2 billion in new child care funding.
DAVID MAXWELL/EPA

State money accounts for $900 million of the $2 billion that will go toward increasing child care this year, according to Hochul.

Despite Persaud’s quick recovery, the mistake quickly grabbed the attention of New York state politics watchers.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gq6tx_0flDzJh400
As she runs for full term Gov. Hochul doles out fed cash to needy NY families

“This is the New York equivalent of GWB flubbing Iraq/Ukraine,” Wall Street Journal state Capitol Reporter Jimmy Vielkind tweeted Friday.

Former President George W. Bush raised eyebrows earlier this week after referring to “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq” while speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Others sympathized with the Brooklyn lawmaker due to the long list list of elected officials in the Empire State who have resigned in recent years – including former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin last month.

“A lot of people call the Governor the wrong name,” tweeted Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar sardonically.

Comments / 8

