Boosters now available to Washington children ages 5-11

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Children ages 5-11 can now get COVID-19 boosters in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Health expanded booster doses to younger children Friday following guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

“The CDC’s announcement is welcome news as we continue to do everything we can to keep Washingtonians of all ages safe,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “This pandemic is not over and we must continue to use the tools at our disposal. This includes masking, therapeutics, vaccinations and – of course – boosters. Keeping yourselves and those around you safe is of utmost importance, and this recommendation is another step in that direction.”

The eligibility expansion comes as COVID-19 cases are continuing to steadily rise across the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 4.8 million children ages 5-11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 15,000 have been hospitalized and 180 have died from the virus.

