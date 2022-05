Did you know that nationally textbook costs have increased faster than tuition? Nearly half of UNI students report not purchasing required texts. Find out what the campus-wide textbook equity initiative, led by Rod Library, is doing to solve academic challenges that textbook barriers present. Faculty, staff, and students are welcome to come and learn how to get involved. Register for the online webinar scheduled for Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO