I can only hope that voters don’t fall prey to the fear factor that is being offered up this election cycle by several Rapid City candidates. The cognitive dissonance displayed in the campaign of J.J. Carrell for the Ward 5 City Council seat is a case in point. His campaign materials say, on the one hand, that he is thrilled to have moved his family to our amazing, beautiful city, yet on the other hand, his main campaign issue is that the city is in a vicious downward spiral of violent crime and that the only solution is a massive and immediate increase in our police officer footprint.

