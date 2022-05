If you have got the need for speed, you may want to head down south to check out the original F-14 Tomcat Jet. I am fully prepared for everyone to judge me for this, but...I have never sat down and watched 'Top Gun' from beginning to end. Throughout my life, I have seen every scene at some point. Just never did it in one sitting. You people that grew up in the 80's have your pitchforks ready for me don't you?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO