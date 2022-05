RVs parked in Playa Del Rey continue to frustrate residents even after the city lifted the towing ban. "I've been saying this for the last two years," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "People think this is about campaign season, no." Tired of inaction from the City of Los Angeles, residents around Ballona Creek were forced to call the Sheriff for help, nearly six weeks after the city's towing moratorium was lifted. "We want everyone taken care of — the people dwelling here and the people that are living here," said Playa Del Rey resident Lisa Carrington. The frustrations reached a climax on Friday when one...

DEL REY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO