TULSA, Okla. — The leaders were bleeding strokes, and Justin Thomas could smell it. All week JT felt like apex predator at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard, picking off those around him. He had slipped on Saturday, but on Sunday, he was back to stalking his prey. He birdied 9, 11, 12, then 17. When he hit his approach to birdie range on 18, the crowd unleashed a roar that Mito Pereira, facing a potentially tournament-clinching 12-foot birdie putt on 17, heard. Rattled, he missed it; the start of a sequence of events that will be remembered as one of the more shocking collapses in recent history.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO