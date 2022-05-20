ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Basic Black: The rise of race-based violence, hate and discrimination

wgbh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfricans and African Americans caught in Russia's conflict with Ukraine are experiencing racism, bigotry and discrimination. Those experiences are also shared by the Black and brown people working and living in some Eastern European countries, and refugees...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 41

left
3d ago

Is really hard to take a race seriously when they are unwilling to get photo IDs, unable to use technology, and create a racial jungle according to the not racist Democrats

Reply(1)
18
David Mihal
3d ago

Biden will blame someone else for dividing our country. But it is him who has divided the country.

Reply(5)
17
Maria Bithos Peterson
3d ago

Biden and his whole administration are the blame for dividing us and their racist remarks

Reply(2)
24
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Week

Biden urges Americans to 'reject the lie' of the Great Replacement during visit to Buffalo

President Biden on Tuesday visited the scene of a racially motivated mass shooting that took place three days earlier. During the visit, the president and the first lady laid flowers at the supermarket where 13 people — 11 of whom were Black — were shot on Saturday by a white supremacist who drove several hours to intentionally target a predominately Black neighborhood.
BUFFALO, NY
The Atlantic

White Power, White Violence

The mass shooting of Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday follows a string of similar attacks. Gunmen have targeted worshippers at synagogues and mosques and temples and Bible study; they have opened fire on summer camps and people at festivals. We know the names of these places: Charleston; El Paso; Poway; Pittsburgh; Oak Creek; Christchurch, New Zealand. We know the names of the shooters, too, although I won’t list them here, because adding to their notoriety deepens the problem.
BUFFALO, NY
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
EDUCATION
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
