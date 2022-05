A state judge did not err by presiding over the case of a man that she once represented on similar charges, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Monday. Brian Neal Gilbert, who was sentenced last year to four to eight years in prison for methamphetamine-related charges, did not show that Judge Kerri Johnson was biased against him, the high court held. The justices also rejected an additional part of his appeal that centered on what evidence should have been allowed at his trial in Natrona County.

