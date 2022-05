Johnson City Police were busy overnight making two separate arrests one involving aggravated Domestic Assault, the other Aggravated Assault. Police arrested David Reid after responding to 179 Bart Green Drive where he was found with his arm around his girlfriend’s neck. Reid refused to follow officers orders, but was eventually pinned to the ground and arrested. Meanwhile, Officers also arrested George Standberry of Johnson City at Atlantic Ale House on Mcclure Street when he was discovered beating another male in the abdomen with a golf club. Standberry also attempted to stab the victim with a knife. Both Reid and Standberry are being held in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where they are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.

