Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Triple Murder, Jury Recommends Life Without Parole

Tulsa Police believe the arrest of a burglary suspect stopped a man who was targeting children. Police arrested William Parnell after several reports said he was following young girls when they got off of a school bus. Parnell is facing a complaint of second degree burglary, which because he’s a...
A bizarre incident leaves more questions than answers after a man was shot to death while riding a horse in northeast Oklahoma City. Now, investigators are on the hunt for the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox...
Tulsa police have arrested a man suspected of robbing three different businesses over the course of a week. TPD says officers arrested Andrew Wise after he allegedly stole from a Reasor's pharmacy near 71st and Sheridan on Monday. According to police, Wise is suspected of having robbed a Braum's near...
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers found a man shot at a medical marijuana dispensary near 11th and South Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers say they got a call about a disturbance at the Uptown Wellness Dispensary around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to police, he was taken to the...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for robbing several stores in south Tulsa. Andrew Wise is accused of stealing money and promethazine codeine syrup from the stores. Police said on May 17, Wise allegedly robbed a Braums near 71st and Sheridan in south Tulsa. They...
Thursday was day four of the trial for a man charged with killing two men and a child, then setting the house on fire in Tulsa in 2018. Burkhalter and another man, Andrew Conard are charged with the murders of 7-year-old Maziah Brown, her father Marquis Brown and another man, Hosea Fletcher.
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has identified the man killed in a crash Sunday morning. Authorities said the two-car crash near North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle killed 79-year-old Alan Sanstra. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. and shut down the north and southbound lanes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 61-year-old David A. Jackson has been arrested for suspected first-degree murder following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, May 23, Jackson was arrested for the murder of 47-year-old Melvin...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has just released the identity of the victim of Tulsa’s Homicide 31 2022. 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot and killed outside the Love More Hookah Lounge in Tulsa on May 15th at around 2 a.m. in the morning. Jones’ family has...
Midwest City police have identified and arrested one of two people connected to a deadly double shooting Friday afternoon. Mauryon Williams, 18, was arrested and booked into the Midwest City jail Saturday before authorities transferred him to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a police affidavit, Williams was involved...
Tulsa Police say at least one person is recovering after an early morning crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday. According to police, the driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into another car before slamming into a traffic pole. Officers say nobody was seriously injured, but...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Tulsa. Police said an altercation occurred and one person was shot Tuesday morning outside of a business near West 15th Street and Riverside Drive. Police said all parties, including the suspected shooter, were taken in for...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – After three days of testimony, a Tulsa County jury has found a man guilty of murdering three people, including a 7-year-old, before setting the north Tulsa house they were in on fire. A jury sentenced Keenan Burkhalter to life in prison without parole for each...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The victim from large gun battle that took place in a Hookah lounge parking lot in midtown has been identified as 17-year-old Corlin Jones. The incident took place early in the morning on May 15, and police say over 140 shots were fired. The Tulsa...
Midwest City police are investigating a double shooting that left a 15-year-old dead at the Rotary Pavillion at Regional Park Friday afternoon. Chief Sid Porter said the situation escalated after someone called to report a loud party around 4:45 p.m. “We received a phone call about a possible loud party,...
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A Coffeyville man will face a jury trial in December of this year after he was charged with raping an infant less than 18-months of age. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, May 20th, Judge Jeffrey Gossard stated there was enough evidence to bring Archie Cannon, 57, in front of a jury.
Spencer Police are investigating an overnight shooting Monday. The shooting was initially reported as deadly by Oklahoma City Police on scene late Sunday night. According to a Monday morning update from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the incident was later reported to not have any fatalities involved. The shooting involved...
One person is dead after a crash near Broken Arrow Friday night. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign while heading east on E. 51st Street when the teen hit another car. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The...
Comments / 0