Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Triple Murder, Jury Recommends Life Without Parole

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tulsa man was found guilty of three counts of murder...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Man Shot To Death While Riding Horse In Northeast OKC

A bizarre incident leaves more questions than answers after a man was shot to death while riding a horse in northeast Oklahoma City. Now, investigators are on the hunt for the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Robbing Several Tulsa Businesses

Tulsa police have arrested a man suspected of robbing three different businesses over the course of a week. TPD says officers arrested Andrew Wise after he allegedly stole from a Reasor's pharmacy near 71st and Sheridan on Monday. According to police, Wise is suspected of having robbed a Braum's near...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Police Identify 79-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has identified the man killed in a crash Sunday morning. Authorities said the two-car crash near North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle killed 79-year-old Alan Sanstra. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. and shut down the north and southbound lanes...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KWCH.com

Coffeyville man arrested for murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 61-year-old David A. Jackson has been arrested for suspected first-degree murder following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, May 23, Jackson was arrested for the murder of 47-year-old Melvin...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Tulsa Police: 1 Person Recovering After Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa Police say at least one person is recovering after an early morning crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday. According to police, the driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into another car before slamming into a traffic pole. Officers say nobody was seriously injured, but...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate downtown Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Tulsa. Police said an altercation occurred and one person was shot Tuesday morning outside of a business near West 15th Street and Riverside Drive. Police said all parties, including the suspected shooter, were taken in for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Jury finds Tulsa man guilty of triple homicide, arson

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – After three days of testimony, a Tulsa County jury has found a man guilty of murdering three people, including a 7-year-old, before setting the north Tulsa house they were in on fire. A jury sentenced Keenan Burkhalter to life in prison without parole for each...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from midtown gun battle

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The victim from large gun battle that took place in a Hookah lounge parking lot in midtown has been identified as 17-year-old Corlin Jones. The incident took place early in the morning on May 15, and police say over 140 shots were fired. The Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Double Shooting At Midwest City Park Kills 15-Year-Old

Midwest City police are investigating a double shooting that left a 15-year-old dead at the Rotary Pavillion at Regional Park Friday afternoon. Chief Sid Porter said the situation escalated after someone called to report a loud party around 4:45 p.m. “We received a phone call about a possible loud party,...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Coffeyville man to face jury; accused of raping infant

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A Coffeyville man will face a jury trial in December of this year after he was charged with raping an infant less than 18-months of age. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, May 20th, Judge Jeffrey Gossard stated there was enough evidence to bring Archie Cannon, 57, in front of a jury.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
News On 6

Spencer Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Spencer Police are investigating an overnight shooting Monday. The shooting was initially reported as deadly by Oklahoma City Police on scene late Sunday night. According to a Monday morning update from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the incident was later reported to not have any fatalities involved. The shooting involved...
SPENCER, OK
news9.com

Deadly Crash Near Broken Arrow Kills 1 Person

One person is dead after a crash near Broken Arrow Friday night. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign while heading east on E. 51st Street when the teen hit another car. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

