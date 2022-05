Originally published May 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The principal of Minneapolis North High School, Mauri Friestleben, is being placed on leave for the remainder of the school year, according to district officials. And in a letter she shared with the families of students, she said that Friday would be her “last day with Minneapolis Public Schools.” This comes after Friestleben attended a sit-in with students in the wake of the Amir Locke shooting, which she says she did even though she had been “strongly advised to not attend.” She says her decision to attend came after she encouraged students to plan their...

