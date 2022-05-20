ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Arts & Culture

By Bea Aldrich
fourteeneastmag.com
 6 days ago

The first in a series on what we’re (almost) too ashamed to admit...

fourteeneastmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Burning Love or Suspicious Minds? 'Elvis' divides Cannes

Australian director Baz Luhrmann's long-awaited fever dream of a biopic about the King of Rock'n'Roll, "Elvis", split Cannes down the middle on Thursday between cheering admirers and barb-throwing critics. "Criticism of anything you make -- I'm used to it," Luhrmann said. 
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy