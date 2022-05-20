US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;79;65;96;70;Hot;S;9;51%;21%;9. Albuquerque, NM;88;57;82;48;Breezy in the p.m.;E;12;21%;3%;11. Anchorage, AK;69;44;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;40%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;88;66;83;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;56%;58%;10. Atlanta, GA;89;70;87;69;A t-storm around;S;7;56%;88%;11. Atlantic City,...www.myjournalcourier.com
