Woman describes ‘terrifying’ moment man forced her out of car, dragged her through High Point parking lot

By Justyn Melrose, Alliyah Sims
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville woman said she can’t forget the look of the man’s eyes who forced her out of her car and dragged her through a parking lot.

“His eyes are ingrained in my mind,” said 20-year-old Hunter Thompson. “… Terrifying. He also looked terrified. Everyone was terrified in the situation.”

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a robbery on the 2000 block of North Centennial Street.

Thompson said she was with some of her friends from college when she parked her 2016 Honda CR-V in a lot on North Centennial Street. Her friends went into a nearby store, but she stayed in the car with the doors unlocked.

“A man just came up and threw me right out the car,” she said. She told police the man was wearing a ski mask, and police have described the suspect as a Black man standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 weighing between 165 and 175 pounds. The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

“He got in and locked the door,” Thompson said. At this point, her two friends were back at the car. Thompson and one of her friends other tried to grab onto the door handles as the car pulled away.

“I tried holding on to the handle of the car,” she said. “He dragged me across the parking lot along with one of my friends. He threw me off and I grabbed back on. He threw me off. I started running straight down the road where it was.”

Thompson and her friend both suffered minor injuries.

“My wrist is sprained,” Thompson said. “I have a few cuts on my hands and elbows. It was from me being dragged across the parking lot.”

It was a frightening moment for the victim and her two friends, but what made the experience worse was the amount of work Thompson put into getting the car.

“It was my first big purchase ever, my first car,” she said. “Literally bought it a month ago. I’ve been saving since high school for it.”

Despite the fear and disappointment, Thompson says she just wants the robber to get the help he needs.

“I don’t know what went through his mind,” she said. “I guess he was really desperate and needed the car. I don’t wish any ill will on him. I hope he gets his issue fixed and realizes what he’s done.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

Stephen Johnston
3d ago

All these people who are on drugs are getting affected by gas prices too. They don't want to walk to the drug dealer especially when they see someone in a vehicle inviting them to take it for a spin.

