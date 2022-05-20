ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Member Appreciation Day

By Traci Mason
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennyrile Electric members! Come see us at our Hopkinsville office...

Christian County wins Monday, Hopkinsville plays at 2nd Region tonight

Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KYTC to close portion of KY 3468 in Trigg County next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 3468 in Trigg County starting next week. According to a news release, Hopkinsville Road will be closed starting May 31 between Kings Chapel Road and Maple Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced. KY 3468 is the frontage road that parallels the westbound lanes of U.S. 68 just east of Cadiz.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Bobby Eugene Lancaster

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Thursday May 26th at 7pm at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm til the service hour at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoppers to meet Full Count Rhythm in Service One Classic

The Hoptown Hoppers game with the Full Count Rhythm on June 25th will be played at Bowling Green Ballpark, the home of the Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods. The game is part of a doubleheader in the Service One Credit Union Classic and will begin at 7 pm. The other game starts at 3:30 and features the Franklin Duelers meeting the Owensboro River Dawgs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Carrie Anna Weaver West

(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
HCC receives grant funds for summer bridge program

Hopkinsville Community College is one of 25 colleges across Kentucky that was awarded grant funds by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education for a Summer Bridge Program that will focus on college preparation and retention for recent high school graduates. HCC Coordinator of Career & Transfer Services Kanya Allen says...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Nona Phillips

(89, Elkton) Services will be Tuesday May 24, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home . Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Monday May 23, 2022 at Latham Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
ELKTON, KY
Wilcox believes a revote would be premature in contested Ward 7 race

Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Fire damages Butler Road home in Todd County

Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Tennessee boater drowns in Kentucky Lake

The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.
HUMBOLDT, TN
Interim tag removed from Sinking Fork Principal Lacey Ramirez

Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has unanimously voted to remove the interim tag from Lacey Ramirez, who will become the school’s principal effective June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Colonels win, Tigers lose in 2nd Region tournament Sunday

Play began in the 2nd Region tournament Sunday. The Hopkinsville Tigers saw their season end with a 2-1 loss to Henderson County. The Colonels plated two runs off Tiger ace Preston Chadouin in the first inning and the lead held until the 7th inning when the Tigers scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Moss that brought home Landon Cook. Joseph Boor then singled but Christopher Medina got caught in a run down between third and home for the final out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Three people charged in three different pursuits

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Candidates file for non-partisan races in Todd County

Several candidates have filed their papers to run for city and school board elections in Todd County as the non-partisan deadline approaches. Incumbent Elkton City Council members Frank McReynolds, Danny Laster, Doug Gibson and David Powell have all filed for another term and John Rice is seeking one of the six seats.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Oak Grove murder suspect turns self in

The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Oak Grove has turned himself in to authorities. Kentucky State police say 20-year old Tyron Holt of Clarksville turned himself in Monday morning at the Oak Grove Police Department and he was served with a warrant for murder. It alleges...
OAK GROVE, KY
Golden Alert issued for missing teen

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Hopkinsville teenager who has medical issues. Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 16-year old Nariah Stevenson is a black female who stands 5-7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has a scar on right side of HER nose, a dark birth mark between her shoulders, the left side of her nose is pierced and she has pierced ears with 3 to 4 stud ear rings in each ear.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Mary Louise Higgins

(79, Pembroke) Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour.
PEMBROKE, KY
Marshall County coach Aaron Beth resigns

WCBL-Benton is reporting Aaron Beth has stepped down as girls coach at Marshall County. The son of the legendary Lady Marshals coach Howard Beth in three seasons guided Marshall County to three district title, two First Region titles and an appearance in the 2021 girls state championship game.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Fire damages vacant home on Howell St.

Fire damaged a vacant home late Saturday night on Howell Street. Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says crews arrived shortly after 11 p.m. at the home in the 1000 block of Howell and found flames inside an interior room. The fire was quickly knocked down and there was moderate...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

