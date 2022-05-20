ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Florida panther kitten’s reunion with mother caught on camera

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEmjk_0flDmjqH00
Reunited: A Florida panther was reunited with her kitten after several months. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Reunited, and it feels so good.

A 4-month-old Florida panther kitten was reunited with its mother in southwest Florida after a search that took nearly three months, WFTX-TV reported.

Staff members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission learned about the lost kitten in March, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The kitten was taken to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a health assessment, and FWC officials used a towel with the kitten’s scent to mark trails where it was found, hoping to attract its mother, WINK-TV reported.

When that effort failed, experts took the kitten to White Oak Conservation in the northeast Florida city of Yulee, WTSP-TV reported.

The next night, trail camera footage showed an adult female panther walking past the kitten release site, so the young feline was taken back to Naples, according to the television station.

“Attempts to attract mom with her kitten’s scent failed and biologists pulling an all-nighter with the kitten in a cage in front of a live stream camera produced nothing, so we feared hope was lost,” FWC officials wrote. “But on the third night, the mother found her baby.”

The adult female heard the kitten meowing, and the pair were reunited, the FWC said.

“Telemetry data indicates the kitten is alive and well and trail camera footage captured the pair together,” the FWC wrote on Facebook. “The kitten’s expandable collar will soon drop off, after which time biologists hope to continue monitoring the pair with trail cameras.”

According to the FWC website, Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harm or harass them. There are approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers in the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Man Killed When Boat Crashes Into Power Pole in Florida Keys: FWC

Officials are investigating a weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys that sent seven people into the water, killing one man. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the crash took place Sunday off Islamorada. The boat's operator, 60-year-old Martin Mohr, lost control of the 22-foot Hydra-Sport and hit a power pole.
ISLAMORADA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dangerously leaves cockatiel in a hot car in Collier County

A bird was found locked in a car for hours and Collier County deputies say Shawn Wilder locked the bird in the car. The bird was found inside the car on Mission Hills Dr. Saturday afternoon for more than two hours. According to the report, the multi-colored cockatiel bird appeared to be panting. The bird’s feathers appeared fluffed up also and appeared to be pacing on one of the perches in its cage.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Yulee, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida lawmakers examine condo insurance during special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are trying to come up with a solution for the skyrocketing insurance premiums across the state, including Central Florida. Officials are in day two of a special session in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, they expanded the session to deal with condo insurance following the Surfside condo collapse that killed nearly 100 people last year in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Fort Myers and Naples Florida

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT MYERS, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding Fort Myers and Naples. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Fort Myers and Naples.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Big Hickory Island landowner looks to restrict waterway access

Big Hickory Island’s landowner owner is causing controversy over access to waterways around the popular island. The Bonita Springs island’s new landowner posted signs in the mangroves that say “Private property,” but he may have overstepped. There could be a “liquid loophole” in Florida law that...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Southwest Florida#Caught On Camera#Wftx Tv#Fwc#White Oak Conservation#Telemetry
swfloridadailynews.com

Regal, AMC theaters reopening in Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte

Many of Southwest Florida’s biggest movie theaters plan to reopen soon for the first time in months. Theater chain Regal expects to start reopening its theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21, including four theaters in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, AMC plans to...
FORT MYERS, FL
CNN

Florida woman jokes about 'puppy’ found on e-Bay

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman posted about her new "puppy" Saturday. "I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him," Cindy Frasier said in a post. She says this new 'pet' hisses and growls at her. "Does anyone know if...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chihuahua puppy miraculously survives after being shot with an arrow in her neck in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WINKNEWS.com

Low flying plane captures attention of Lehigh Acres neighborhood

A low-flying plane rattles people in one Southwest Florida neighborhood. It turns out that the plane belongs to Lee County Mosquito Control and was doing pest control testing. When Wilberson Vilsaint shot the video of the plane flying low, he said he worried that the plane was flying too close to the ground.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy