Baylor extends President Livingstone's contract to 2032

The Baylor University Board of Regents has voted to extend President Linda A. Livingstone's contract to 2032.

The decision was made at the board's regular May meeting, and was in "recognition of her exemplary University and national leadership," according to the announcement. The Board also approved an $863.2 million operating budget for the 2022-2023 academic year.

"The approved contract for President Livingstone includes an eight-year base term with the option of two additional one-year extensions," said the announcement. "As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms."

Dr. Livingstone assumed leadership nearly five years ago, according to the university; she also serves as vice chair/chair-elect of the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education, vice chair/chair-elect of the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors, a member of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and the NCAA Board of Governors, and an appointed member of the NCAA Constitution Commission and the Division 1 Transformation Committee.

“In many fields, including higher education, stability in leadership is vital. Guided by her faith, President Livingstone has energized and inspired our faculty, staff, students and alumni to invest their time, talents and treasure in Baylor as a Research 1 university with a bright future ahead. At the same time, she has risen as one of most respected voices nationally in American higher education, from the role of faith-based institutions to the complex, evolving issues in intercollegiate athletics,” Board Chair Mark Rountree said.

Additionally, the school's operating budget held an increase of $73.7 million over last year's.

"[The] budget that provides a foundation for continued financial strength while solidifying, strengthening and advancing Baylor’s standing among fellow R1 research universities," said Baylor University .