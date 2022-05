Eric J. Meyer, 52, of Belgium, WI passed away at home on May 23, 2022 after a long battle with colon cancer. Eric was born to Robert and Ruth (Dottai) Meyer on September 15, 1969 in Sheboygan. He attended grade school at Bethlehem Lutheran, graduated from Sheboygan South High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from MSOE. Eric was an engineer for most of his career but had his own handyman business over the last couple of years. Eric was united in marriage to Catherine Richter on February 23, 2009 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He enjoyed woodworking and photography as well as golfing and going to the Iola Car Show with his father. He and his wife, Catherine, enjoyed gardening together and had their own vegetable garden. They took many road trips together and especially liked going to Civil War historic sites. Eric was a devoted and loving husband and son.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO