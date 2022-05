In February this year, Governor Ducey announced a plan that aims to almost double the number of veterans in the state’s workforce. This adds to his commitment to making Arizona the top state in the country. Considering how much effort is being made to make the state veteran-friendly it should come as no surprise that it is home to no less than seven of the best cities in the USA for Veterans according to WalletHub. From creating opportunities for social interaction and offering recreational benefits to providing a home away from home for in-need veterans, here’s a closer look at some of the reasons why Arizona is considered to be one of the best places for a veteran to live in.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO