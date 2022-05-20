Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. Recalls A Ready-To-Eat Bacon Topping Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 – Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced...