Sioux Center, IA

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. Recalls A Ready-To-Eat Bacon Topping Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

USDA.gov (press release)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithfield Packaged Meats Corp. WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 – Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced...

www.fsis.usda.gov

