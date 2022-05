It’s been a key point of criticism against the state of Illinois for years. But now it appears that instead of losing population over the past decade, Illinois actually gained a quarter-of-a-million new residents. The U.S. Census Bureau now acknowledges that additional data compiled after the official census indicates that the state’s population was undercounted in 2020 by nearly two-percent. That means that instead of losing 18,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, the state actually gained nearly 250,000 people during that time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO