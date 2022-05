Tallahassee - Tuesday May 24, 2022: The Florida Senate is now weighing the merits of a two bills aimed at curbing rising property insurance rates. The GOP controlled Senate Appropriations Committee approved the proposals Monday on the first day of a Special Session called by the Governor to address the property insurance crisis facing the state. If the full Senate votes to approve the bills, the next stop for them will be consideration by the state House.

