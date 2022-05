(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislative Republicans aren’t ruling out a special session to address gas taxes, but they’re skeptical it’s the best way to address rising prices. Calling a special session would be up to Governor Holcomb, not the legislature. But House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) says if Indiana did suspend the gas tax, up to a quarter of the savings would go to non-Hoosiers driving through the state. And Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) note there’s no guarantee gas prices would come down.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO