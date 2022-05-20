ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Statement from Mayor Harrell on Federal Monitor’s Report

By Jamie Housen
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S67in_0flDfm6900

“My administration is committed to ensuring that SPD is an effective public safety department – centered on good police work, accountability, innovation, and true community engagement. Every day I speak with officers who share my vision for a police service defined by a culture of helping others and keeping all people in Seattle safe.

“The results of this comprehensive assessment make clear that SPD has made – and continues to make – meaningful strides since the implementation of the consent decree. I’m grateful for our officers – their dedicated work has driven a significant 48% reduction in the use of force, led to better handling of crisis events, and shown consistent improvement through difficult circumstances.

“There remains work to be done, but I believe our department can deliver on my administration’s commitment – and our community’s demands – to stamp out racial disparities in policing and eliminate unwarranted use of force.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Department of Justice and the monitoring team as we move into a final phase of the consent decree. From a period of sustained compliance to one of institutionalized reform, we will work together with these partners and our community to ensure the City and its accountability entities are equipped to deliver perpetual police oversight.”

Read the full May 2022 Comprehensive Assessment of the Seattle Police Department by the Seattle Police Monitor here.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Monitor, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KUOW

Washington state fights Tacoma therapist over conversion therapy

Lawyers with the Washington Attorney General’s office are in federal court defending the state's ban on conversion therapy. A lawyer for a Tacoma therapist and Washington state attorneys argued their case in front of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last Tuesday, May 17. A panel of the 9th...
TACOMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

King County judge agrees with AG Ferguson, denies Google’s attempt to dismiss location tracking lawsuit

SEATTLE, WA - A King County Superior Court judge has rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against Google. Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Google in January for deceptively leading consumers to believe that they have control over how their location data is collected and used by Google. According to Ferguson, consumers cannot effectively prevent Google from collecting, storing, and profiting from their location data.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Seattle City#Federal Monitor#Spd#The Department Of Justice
publicola.com

How Seattle’s Crackdown on Crime Ensnared a Homeless Man and Made His Struggle With Addiction Worse

Here’s how charging documents describe Trey Alexander, a 40-something Black man who was recently charged with organized retail crime for stealing liquor from a Target store in downtown Seattle: A “career criminal” and “chronic shoplifter” whose offenses over the past 15 years have included theft, drug possession, and criminal trespass. (Trey Alexander isn’t his real name; we’re calling him that to protect his anonymity.)
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Behind the appointment of King County’s new sheriff | Roegner

King County Executive Dow Constantine had three finalists to choose from when he decided who the next sheriff would be. He appointed Patti Cole-Tindall, which was not a surprise. The challenge has been in actually getting to the appointment. Notice the twists and turns as this process unfolded. The three...
KING COUNTY, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Man who killed 3 in Washington state bar has parole canceled

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to a man who killed three people during a bar robbery in 1980. Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Scott Carl Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, shooting two men and strangling a woman.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Second prison fence makes escaping doubly difficult

Only two prisoners have ever escaped from the Washington Corrections Center for Women since it opened in 1971, neither for very long. On April 10, 1996, Olivia Chambliss scaled the tall, chain link security fence, draped a jacket over the razor ribbon coiled at the top, crawled over and dropped to the ground. She was free for two hours before being found later that Wednesday night and returned to the Purdy-area prison, according to Washington State Department of Corrections spokesman Tobby Hatley.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Chief of Police Search

Police Chief Search — The City is embarking on its search for Seattle’s next Chief of Police. This process will be comprehensive and transparent and will involve looking both inside and outside SPD to find the right candidate. “Facing increasing crime, gun violence, and public safety issues, our...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Chief Diaz on SPD’s Consent Decree Compliance Milestone

The Federal Court Monitor’s recent assessment, that the Seattle Police Department has sustained full and effective compliance under the Consent Decree, marks a significant milestone in modern policing. SPD has become the first department in the new era of Consent Decrees to reach this point. We thank the Monitor, the court, the Department of Justice, and the many in Seattle’s diverse communities who have challenged and supported us. Yet while we celebrate this achievement and look forward to completing the remaining commitments outlined in the Monitoring Plan for this year, we also remain mindful that this is by no means an endpoint.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

BEC Renton block party provides new vision for areas challenged by crime

RENTON, Wash. - The rise in crime and violence in south King County has caused some concern for residents and sparked a call to action. A local UPS employee that's been working to make changes in his own community helped to host a Black Equality Coalition block party Saturday in an area of Renton that's been challenged by crime in the past.
RENTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man arrested after lying about identity, drug overdose

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Most people don’t try and convince an officer that they’re on drugs when trying to get out of a traffic stop. That didn’t stop a Bellingham man from trying that exact method last week. Court documents state that a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Charles McFarland, Lineworker Apprentice

How long have you been at City Light? A little over three years. Division: Transmission and Distribution Field Operations. Tell us about your role. What does your job entail?  I am a sixth-step line apprentice. My role is to carry out the daily duties of maintaining equipment as well as supporting the lineworkers on my crew as they teach me the craft in preparation to eventually top out as a City Light lineworker myself.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Prosecutor Candidate Says He Won’t Participate In Right-Wing Event; City Employees Demand Action on Hate Crimes; “We Don’t Sweep,” Seattle Mayor Says as Sweeps Continue

As Parks Department workers and police wrapped up the removal of an encampment in Ballard a mile away, Mayor Bruce Harrell stood in a parking lot near another former encampment site in Lower Woodland Park, declaring, “Under this administration, we don’t sweep. We don’t chase people out. We treat and we house.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy