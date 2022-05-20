ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers officially ink third round pick

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DeMarvin Leal to his rookie contract.

The team made the official announcement on Friday afternoon.

Leal was selected in the third round at No. 84 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last fall, Leal played in 12 games at Texas A&M. He piled up 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He led the Aggies in both categories in the final season of college football.

The Steelers have now officially signed six of their seven-member draft class.

