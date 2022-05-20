Macomb takes pride in small-town charm

MACOMB — The county seat of McDonough County, Illinois, and the home of Western Illinois University, Macomb is proud of its heritage and small town appeal.

From summer through fall, the downtown square and Chandler Park play host to a number of annual and pop-up events, many of them with live music and food.

The 19th annual Park ’N’ Cruise takes place in downtown Macomb the first Friday of each month through September from 6 to 9 p.m. The event features classic cars, live music, food, and more.

The Macomb Farmers Market opened May 14 this year, and is open every Thursday and Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon, or later if vendors still have wares. It features produce, baked goods, garden plants, craft items and more from local vendors, and will often have presentations by local organizations on interesting topics, activities for children, and live music.

Macomb Heritage Days is a local favorite, and one of Macomb's signature events. Businesses and organizations typically participate in the multi-day event, which includes carnival rides, horse drawn carriage rides, children’s activities, live music, and much more.

Wednesday afternoons in Chandler Park offer free live music from noon to 1 p.m. for those able to take a lunch break in the park.

October brings Moon Over Macomb, a fall festival themed event in the downtown which features a costume parade, petting zoo, farmers market, horse-drawn trolley rides, and plenty of children's activities.

In December, The Dickens on the Square event features Christmas-themed activities and music. Santa comes in on the Amtrak and visits with children from his little cabin on the square. Decorative lights adorn Chandler Park, the courthouse, and many of the area buildings. Carolers can be seen strolling the street in Victorian-era costumes. Live music performances are a staple, as are the Festival of Trees, horse-drawn trolley, cookie walk, and an abundance of children's activities. Businesses on the square have hosted open houses as well in years past.

For more information on these events, call the Office of Downtown Development at (309) 575-3015 or find Downtown Macomb’s page on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Macomb takes pride in small-town charm