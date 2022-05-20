ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Macomb takes pride in small-town charm

By Michelle Langhout, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDHkN_0flDeG9e00

MACOMB — The county seat of McDonough County, Illinois, and the home of Western Illinois University, Macomb is proud of its heritage and small town appeal.

From summer through fall, the downtown square and Chandler Park play host to a number of annual and pop-up events, many of them with live music and food.

The 19th annual Park ’N’ Cruise takes place in downtown Macomb the first Friday of each month through September from 6 to 9 p.m. The event features classic cars, live music, food, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGxgA_0flDeG9e00

The Macomb Farmers Market opened May 14 this year, and is open every Thursday and Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon, or later if vendors still have wares. It features produce, baked goods, garden plants, craft items and more from local vendors, and will often have presentations by local organizations on interesting topics, activities for children, and live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1R1I_0flDeG9e00

Macomb Heritage Days is a local favorite, and one of Macomb's signature events. Businesses and organizations typically participate in the multi-day event, which includes carnival rides, horse drawn carriage rides, children’s activities, live music, and much more.

Wednesday afternoons in Chandler Park offer free live music from noon to 1 p.m. for those able to take a lunch break in the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUu0D_0flDeG9e00

October brings Moon Over Macomb, a fall festival themed event in the downtown which features a costume parade, petting zoo, farmers market, horse-drawn trolley rides, and plenty of children's activities.

In December, The Dickens on the Square event features Christmas-themed activities and music. Santa comes in on the Amtrak and visits with children from his little cabin on the square. Decorative lights adorn Chandler Park, the courthouse, and many of the area buildings. Carolers can be seen strolling the street in Victorian-era costumes. Live music performances are a staple, as are the Festival of Trees, horse-drawn trolley, cookie walk, and an abundance of children's activities. Businesses on the square have hosted open houses as well in years past.

For more information on these events, call the Office of Downtown Development at (309) 575-3015 or find Downtown Macomb’s page on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Macomb takes pride in small-town charm

Comments / 2

Related
QuadCities.com

Looking For Fun This Week? Check Out The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
wmay.com

Largent Out At Sangamon County Animal Control; Volunteer Program Suspended

Longtime Sangamon County Animal Control director Greg Largent has been dismissed from his position, after months of complaints about the agency’s operations. While county officials continue to dismiss many of those complaints as “sensational” and “deceitful,” they say an internal investigation revealed Largent’s “deficiencies,” particularly working in a union environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sweet, Sweet Churro!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Well, get ready to fall in love with Churro! This one year old Pitbull Mix is the life of the party! Churro is a fun-loving, high-energy, talkative pup looking for an active home. We believe Churro would do well in a home with children and possibly other dogs, but will need a home with no cats. This goofy goober is ready for a home! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Mcdonough County, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Mcdonough County, IL
Government
Macomb, IL
Government
muddyrivernews.com

Group looks to start new private school in Quincy

QUINCY — About 50 people attended an informational meeting Monday night to hear about a new private school being started in Quincy. A nine-member board led the presentation of the vision of The Ulmus Academy. The board is made up of parents with concerns about today’s educational system and the lack of input and control parents have at existing schools.
KBUR

City of Fort Madison to participate in Public Nuisance Tax Sale

Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has determined 25 abandoned properties will be placed in the county treasurer’s yearly Public Nuisance Tax Sale. The City is seeking developers, neighbors, and interested parties who would like to acquire these properties through the Public Nuisance Tax Sale process. The...
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Garden Plants#Parade#Carnival Rides#Carriage#Park N Cruise#The Macomb Farmers Market#Macomb Heritage Days
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for May 20, 2022

Breahana reported a check was stolen from her mailbox and later cashed on 5/12/22. Scott E. Burkhart, 24, 1122 N. 10th, for Failure to Yield-Parked Position at 10th & Cedar. Charles J. Marks, 24, 1008 Jersey, for Disobey Stop Sign at 10th & Maine. Gregory Lionberger, 61, Hannibal, Mo. reported...
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Chatham village trustee resigns

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Village Trustee in Chatham, Illinois is moving on. Dewey Detmers announced on Thursday his family is moving. While his children will still be able to attend school in the Ball Chatham School District, the new home is outside of the corporate limits. Detmers says...
CHATHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WQAD

Farming accident takes the life of well-known cattle farmer

BERWICK, Ill. — A rural Warren County, Illinois farmer was killed when a chemical truck he was working on rolled over him on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jim Bloomberg, 66, was working on a chemical truck on his farm when it rolled over him. Warren County Coroner Al McGuire said Bloomberg died from blunt force trauma.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Farmers plead with board to stop carbon pipeline

LEE COUNTY – A sentiment of opposition is growing in Lee County over a proposed carbon capture pipeline that will run diagonally through the county, if approved. About 14 agriculture property owners attended Monday’s Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting to ask the board for support in opposing the project.
LEE COUNTY, IA
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: The Captain Jinks Show

—— PROMOTIONAL AUTOGRAPHED PHOTOS, ADS AND ART FROM THE CAPTAIN JINKS SHOW. Before I show pictures from the TV show, here’s the theme song from The Captain Jinks Show!. Here’s photos from the show including the Captain and Salty interviewing kids, the Joke Barrel, Bosun Joe’s art segment and them waving goodbye at the end of the show.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren reporting power outages around Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren’s Outage map is showing several people without power around Peoria Saturday Morning. According to the outage map, there are currently more than 690 customers without service at this time. There is currently no estimated restoration time. Ameren is recommending customers report any outages...
PEORIA, IL
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals He’s Opening New Vacation Rental in Iowa

Mike Wolfe’s new pick has us gearing up to head to Iowa. The “American Pickers” star recently revealed his new find when he took to social media on Friday. While he’s used to collecting motorcycles and bikes, this time, he wowed us when he announced he plans to open a Two Lanes Guesthouse in LeClaire, Iowa. Wolfe grew up in the small town, making the rental all the more important to him.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

U.S. 30 bridge repairs begin May 26

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin on Thursday, May 26. The work consists of light fixture repairs and deck patching and will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. before shifting to the eastbound lane. […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Warsaw man commissioned in U.S. Army after graduating from Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet Trevor W. Woolson of Warsaw was commissioned as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on Friday, May 13. He received his bachelor’s degree in history and will be serve as an armor officer in the Texas Army National Guard.
WARSAW, IL
ktvo.com

Hundreds of tires go up in smoke in Davis County

WEST GROVE, Iowa — A weekend tire fire sent thick black smoke billowing over part of Davis County. The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in West Grove. Bloomfield Fire Chief Jeff McClure told KTVO anywhere from 200 to 500 junk tires were burning, along with other construction debris.
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

497
Followers
741
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy