MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are not alone. Across the nation there is a noticeable uptick in the COVID positivity rate. Here in South Florida, Miami-Dade and Broward are now under a high risk of COVID community transmission. According to Dr. Aileen Marty, “We have been at high risk for a while now.” So how’s all that go down in the street, where folks have gotten used to not wearing masks? Not so well with Bob Wolf of Broward County, who told CBS4, “I have had COVID twice although being double vaccinated and I am kind of over it.” The facts are Broward is flirting with an...

