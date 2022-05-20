Trojans return to districts

The 2022 Portsmouth Trojans baseball team celebrating their 7-1 win over Eastern Brown in a Division III sectional final. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans will be making their return to the Division III district tournament following Thursday’s 7-1 victory over Eastern Brown in a D-III, Chillicothe #1 sectional final.

After a scoreless first three innings, Portsmouth broke the game open with a three-run fourth, and back-to-back two run frames to follow.

The Trojans combined for 12 hits as a team, including two each by senior Drew Roe and juniors Tyler Duncan and Vinnie Lonardo.

Senior Daewin Spence pitched a complete game on the hill for the Trojans, allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out nine Warrior batters.

The No. 3-seed Trojans (18-6) will face No. 6-seed Fairland in a D-III, Chillicothe #1 district semifinal on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2

Portsmouth 0 0 0 3 2 2 X — 7 12 1

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 2-3, R, RBI, BB

Tyler Duncan 2-4, R, RBI

Daewin Spence 1-4

Reade Pendleton 1-4, R

Zach Roth 1-4, R, RBI

Amari Harmon 1-3, R

Vinnie Lonardo 2-3, R, RBI

Nathaniel Berry 1-2, RBI

Dariyonne Bryant 1-3, R

Portsmouth pitching

Daewin Spence (P) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 9K, 4BB (W)

