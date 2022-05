Sadly, a beloved motel in the Crest has been impacted by a fire that broke out on Sunday evening. The Olympic Island Beach Resort went ablaze around 6 o'clock Sunday evening, but luckily the firefighters were able to contain the flames. According to a post shared to a local Wildwood-based Facebook group, other departments did show up for backup.

WILDWOOD CREST, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO