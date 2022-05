90s rock sensation Fuel is coming to Lake Charles to rock your face off this weekend. Fuel was formed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1989. Carl Bell and Jeff Abercrombie were childhood friends in Tennessee when they first started jamming together in middle school. The band put out a self-released EP in 1994 under the band name Small The Joy. That didn't last for long, as the band made another name change. Before releasing their second self-released EP Porcelain, they decided to be called Fuel. And the rest is history.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO