Fourteen students and one teacher were killed Tuesday after a shooter opened fire at an elementary school west of San Antonio, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said.The attack unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Hill Country town with a population of just more than 16,000. The victims were transported to hospials in Uvalde and San Antonio following the horrific attack.“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Mr Abbott said in a statement. “Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come...

40 MINUTES AGO